Bayonetta 3 release date revealed for October

Bayonetta 3's release date has officially been unveiled as October 28.

Earlier today on July 13, Nintendo finally pulled back the curtain on the release date for the long-awaited sequel. Now we finally know when we'll be able to get our hands on Bayonetta 3 later this year on Nintendo Switch, as the third entry in the long-standing action series gets a release date at long last.

This release date for PlatinumGames's sequel has been an incredibly long time coming for Bayonetta fans. After first being unveiled all the way back in 2017, PlatinumGames went totally radio silent on the game for a number of long years, keeping fans in the dark about the return of the Witch.

Then, last year in September 2021, Bayonetta 3 finally stormed back with a brand new trailer, showing off completely new gameplay and story details. We finally saw the Witch back in action, confirming that the game hadn't been scrapped or stuck in development hell, as some fans were definitely beginning to fear.

In fact, just yesterday on July 12, Bayonetta 3 finally received an ESRB rating for audiences in North America. To the surprise of literally no one who's familiar with the action-packed series, the third entry in the franchise contains both nudity and partial violence. If you've never experienced a Bayonetta game before, this is actually a pretty solid basis to go of as to what to expect.

