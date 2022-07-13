Bayonetta 3 has a no-ass option for less nudity

Bayonetta 3 effectively has a nudity filter for its characters.

Just earlier today on July 13, PlatinumGames and Nintendo finally pulled back the curtain on the release date for Bayonetta 3, revealing the sequel will be launching later this year on October 28. Alongside this, PlatinumGames revealed the information below, revealing there's a graphics mode that'll actually clothe the titular Witch in her flamboyant attacks.

安心してください脱げてますよ😎👍🍑🍑🍑より多くの方にお楽しみ頂くために、 #ベヨネッタ3 では画期的な「ナイーブエンジェルモード」を搭載しました。このモードを「ON」にすることで、お茶の間でも気まずい雰囲気にならずに遊べる…かも知れません❗️ #BAYONETTA3 pic.twitter.com/SSmCBsV0BoJuly 13, 2022

This nudity mode affects more than just Bayonetta's default outfits and attacks, too. In the clip above, we can see that the butterfly-esque getup she's gained for the sequel, seemingly as the result of a mysterious power-up or spell, is also covered up while the, uh, graphics mode is active.

Well, that's sure one way to dispel the awkward atmosphere if you just happen to be playing this in the living room. In fact, the actual tweet from PlatinumGames brings this up as a bonus of the new mode in Bayonetta 3, as it's called the "Naïve Angel Mode" to cut through these awkward scenarios.

The finish line is finally in sight for PlatinumGames's long-awaited sequel after more than five long years of development. It's easy to forget that Bayonetta 3 was first announced with a tiny teaser trailer all the way back in 2017, but now it's just on the cusp of launching exclusively for the Nintendo Switch and delivering the threequel for its fanbase.

