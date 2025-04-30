Taking notes from Steam, Nintendo lets you hide any Switch virtual game cards you don't want your friends to see, so of course it's already being used to hide hentai games

Have you ever been deeply, utterly ashamed of one of the games you play? No? Well, Nintendo thinks some of you should be. The company is implementing a feature borrowed directly from Steam: the ability to hide digital games.

Ahead of the Switch 2 's launch, Nintendo revealed new virtual game cards that you can move between consoles and can be shared between friends via a two-week loan.

A Twitter user has shown off the feature, which brings up an option to ensure "this virtual game card will be hidden from the list."

"Very important feature," the Twitter user writes.

To absolutely no one's surprise, the hidden virtual game card in question is Hentai Girls – currently on sale for a whopping 90% off, just $2, down from $20.

April 30, 2025

It's important to note that games hidden like this can still be found on the console – how else would you be able to play it yourself? Simply click the option that reads "Can't Find Software" below the list of all virtual game cards on your Switch, and you should see your hidden games there.

Hentai aside, this concealing option might be most useful for those of you who want to hide your virtual game cards from friends who want to borrow them from you. It seems similar to Steam's own feature that allows you to make a game private. It hides the fact you own a game, how long you've played it for, if you're currently playing, and any activity you have, such as getting achievements.

The Switch 2 also has a new game sharing feature that will allow multiple people on the same local wireless network to play a single game, and it's coming to the original Switch as well. The shared game has to be started on a Switch 2 though, for some reason.