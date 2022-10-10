Bayonetta 3 bingo has death, betrayal, and pole dances

Bayonetta 3 fans are assembling their own Bayonetta bingo cards ahead of the third game's launch later this month.

The post just below was recently published on the official Bayonetta subreddit and has already been met with a warm reception. It depicts one player's predictions for the upcoming Bayonetta 3, with entries such as 'A Bayonetta version of "Avengers "Assemble,"' 'stripper pole dance at the end,' and even 'Enzo's car gets destroyed.'

Other highlights of the Bayonetta 3 bingo card include evil Bayonetta, a main character death, and Viola getting her own Umbra suit. Some options are particularly open to interpretation, including an "infamous" level, a cameo of sorts, and one "cringey" scene - define "cringey" in the context of Bayonetta, we beg of you.

Some commenters have their own predictions for their versions of the newly-established Bayonetta bingo. One player reckons we'll be in for "gender-bent" versions of the titular witch in Bayonetta 3, while another quips that we're bold to assume there'll only be one "cringey" scene in the whole game.

Bayonetta 3 is out later this month on October 28 for Nintendo Switch, so there's not long to wait before we see if there's some sort of "mummy/daddy" dynamic in the threequel. At least we know Bayonetta 3 has violence and "partial nudity" (surprising lo one, but it also has a no-ass option for even less nudity if you're playing with your family. That's one option for less cringe.)

Head over to our upcoming Switch games guide for a complete look at all the other exclusives coming to Nintendo's console in the near future.