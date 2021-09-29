Battlefield 2042 beta will not require PS Plus but will need Xbox Live Gold

Battlefield 2042 open beta will require Xbox Live Gold to play, while PlayStation players do not need to have PS Plus.

This claim comes from @bravoINTEL, a Battlefield 2042 news account on Twitter, who says: "The Battlefield 2042 Beta on PlayStation will not require PlayStation Plus. Xbox players will require Xbox Live Gold."

The Battlefield 2042 Beta on PlayStation will not require PlayStation Plus. Xbox players will require Xbox Live Gold.September 28, 2021 See more

A quick look in the Battlefield 2042 open beta FAQ page does actually confirm this too. Under the question 'where can I play the Open Beta?' It is revealed that the beta is available on PC, PS4, PS5 , Xbox One, and Xbox Series X , however, those who access it via an Xbox console "will need to be an Xbox Live Gold subscriber." The answer also adds that "PlayStation Plus is not needed to participate in the Open Beta."

The dates for the open beta were announced yesterday. After months of speculation and fan frustration , it was officially revealed that the Battlefield 2042 open beta will be taking place next week on October 8 - 9, 2021.

Not only this, but those who pre-ordered the game will also get early access to the beta on October 6 - 7 - with those who pre-ordered through Amazon finding out before everyone else after receiving their Battlefield 2042 beta codes early.

Also revealed today were the Battlefield 2042 open beta PC requirements which require the likes of a NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3060 / AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and 100GB of SSD.

Battlefield 2042 will be released fully on November 19, 2021, and will be available to play on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series X, and PC.