Battlefield 2042 beta dates may be set for next week

The Battlefield 2042 beta dates may have leaked via a Chinese streaming site.

As shared by known Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson (via VG247), Chinese streaming service Bilibili recently posted an advert suggesting that the beta will run from October 6 to October 9, giving fans four days of early access to the title. Earlier this month, Henderson suggested that early access would begin on October 6, with an open beta beginning on October 8.

Bilibili has seemingly leaked the #BATTLEFIELD2042 Beta dates. pic.twitter.com/NsmHI2GdM3September 27, 2021 See more

That suggests that there's been a slight delay at DICE, which originally suggested that the Battlefield 2042 open beta would go live some time in September, with early access for those who had pre-ordered the game. Battlefield 2042 beta codes began circulating last week for pre-order customers, but DICE is yet to publicly confirm the dates. Further proof, however, appears to stem from the Origin client itself, which corroborates the information leaked via Bilibili.

As ever with leaks of this kind, it's worth waiting for official confirmation from either publisher EA or DICE itself before making any concrete plans. That said, the Bilibili advert offers a relatively trustworthy third-party source that matches up with prior leaks. We also won't have to wait too long to find out if this information is accurate - with the beta rumoured to be starting in just over a week, an announcement is likely to be pretty close, with Henderson suggesting a new trailer will drop tomorrow.

