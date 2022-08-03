DC fans react to the "ridiculous" decision to cancel Batgirl

DC and movie fans alike have reacted to the shock cancelation of Batgirl – despite the scrapped superhero movie being all but finished. "I’m sorry but scrapping the Batgirl movie might be one of the worst decisions I have ever seen," one wrote on Twitter (opens in new tab). "Not only are they just throwing away money but also every single person who worked on that film got nothing out of it other than a paycheque?"

Others have also pointed to the hard work of those both behind and in front of the camera going to waste. Another added, "The Batgirl situation is sad for multiple reasons, but I think worst of all is that hundreds of people poured months into a project that's gonna be swept away."

In response to the suggestion that Batgirl might have been canned for quality control reasons under the new ownership of Warner Bros. Discovery, a fan said, "Even IF the Batgirl movie was terrible it should still be released. Absolutely ridiculous to just kick it to the side."

Some are also worried about the future of the industry in the wake of the seismic decision: "For a studio to throw out a $90-million dollar movie because it no longer fits the studio's DC vision, it's pretty unprecedented. If true, I expect more films to join," one remarked on social media.

There are a handful, though, who don't disagree with the move. There is talk that it could be in the studio's "best interest" because a "bad movie can set a character back years."

Warner Bros. has since issued an official statement on Batgirl’s cancelation. "The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership's strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max," reads the statement, per Deadline. "Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance. We are incredibly grateful to the filmmakers of Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt and their respective casts and we hope to collaborate with everyone again in the near future."

Warner Bros. currently has multiple projects still in the works involving DC heroes. Next up is Black Adam, set for release on October 21. For more, check out our guide to new superhero movies.