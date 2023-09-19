Barbie defeats The Avengers to break a new box office record

Barbie has taken her power to a whole new level by defeating Earth’s mightiest heroes. Well, at least the 2012 film they were introduced in. The Greta Gerwig-directed mega-hit has overtaken The Avengers on the list of highest-grossing films in the US.

Per Box Office Mojo, Barbie has now taken $626 million domestically, placing it at number 11 in the list of highest-grossing movies in the country. It dethroned The Avengers to take the spot, which sits at $623 million.

Next in its sights will be Jurassic World, which has a running total of $653 domestically. But at least Marvel can take some solace in the fact that Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Avengers: Endgame are all higher in the top 10, at eight, six, three, and two, respectively.

Barbie has been steadily breaking records since its release on July 21 (Barbenheimer Day, of course). Among those it has smashed are: the highest-grossing film of 2023; the highest-grossing film by a solo female director, and the 14th highest-grossing film of all time.

Now out on digital, the hilarious take on the beloved doll imagines what would happen if she had to go to the "real world". Starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, the film won rave reviews, including Total Film’s own which aptly called it "sublime".

Barbie is now looking towards awards season with the news that Gosling is reportedly being submitted for Best Supporting Actor at the 2024 Oscars. If he does, he’ll likely face some stiff competition from Robert Downey Jr. for his role in Oppenheimer, but one of our writers thinks he has just the right Kenergy to pull off a win.

