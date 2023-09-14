We're one step closer to ultimate Kenergy as Ryan Gosling gets submitted for Best Supporting Actor

Barbie is looking like a frontrunner to dance the night away come awards season – and Warner Bros. has now confirmed what we’d all been hoping for: Ryan Gosling is being put forward as Best Supporting Actor for his Ken-ergetic performance as Ken.

As per Variety, the studio will officially submit Gosling for next year’s Academy Awards. It’s also largely expected that the billion-dollar hit will be involved in multiple categories. While it’s no indicator of success, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see production design, costume design, sound, and score pick up nominations alongside Best Picture, Best Director for Greta Gerwig, and potentially a Best Actress nod for Margot Robbie.

One category that is causing contention, however, is the decision to submit Barbie for Best Original Screenplay instead of Best Adapted Screenplay. As has already been pointed out, Barbie is an adaptation of a property that has been ingrained in pop culture for decades. Its originality, clearly, led to its success – but the Academy might think differently once it announces the shortlists in 2024.

Barbie – already the highest-grossing movie of the year – is also set for a second wind in cinemas. An IMAX version is hitting theaters on September 22, with additional new footage for those who want a little more plastic, fantastic fun on their second, third, or even 20th trip back to Barbieland. A previously cut post-credits scene, featuring narrator Helen Mirren, is the big candidate to be shown for the first time.

