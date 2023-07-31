If you stuck around in expectation of a Barbie post-credits scene, you may have been left disappointed. As new behind-the-scenes shots reveal, however, an after-credits stinger was planned – including a cameo from narrator Helen Mirren.

As shown in the Art of the Cut conversation with editor Nick Houy, a corkboard of every single main Barbie scene is shown. The eagle-eyed among you will notice there’s something after the end-credits: Titled ‘Midge in Labor’, the post-credits scene seemingly features Midge (Emerald Fennell) giving birth – with Helen Mirren helping with delivery.

Curiously, another batch of cards in the lower-right corner have been blurred out. Another version of that image is doing the rounds on social media, which helps identify the potential deleted scenes from a longer cut of Barbie.

They include ‘Barbie Land Creation’, ‘Barbie Monument’, ‘Barbies Can Save Us’ and ‘Ken Toys Returned’ – which might be a nod to Mattel’s Mojo Dojo Casa Houses heading back to store shelves just as quickly as they were snapped up. You can see the snippets for yourself below.

Director Greta Gerwig had previously revealed details of another scene that didn’t make the card – a 'fart opera.'

"We’ve always tried to get in a proper fart joke and we’ve never done it. We had like a fart opera in the middle. I thought it was really funny. And that was not the consensus," Gerwig told IndieWire.

