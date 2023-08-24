Barbie’s IMAX release brings the Kenergy with all-new post-credits footage

Had Kenough of Barbie? We didn’t think so. The billion-dollar phenomenon has given us another reason to return to Barbieland thanks to an imminent IMAX release – complete with new footage.

Barbie heads to IMAX screens for a week beginning September 22 (via Variety). That even includes "special new footage" not present in the original cut.

"As a special thanks to Barbie fans, we’re excited to share a little bit more of our cast and crew’s incredible work by adding special new footage we hope audiences will enjoy," director Greta Gerwig said in a statement.

A cut post-credits scene had previously been glimpsed in a behind-the-scenes shot of the movie’s production. There, Helen Mirren – who served as the movie’s narrator – is seen on-screen for the first time helping to deliver Midge’s baby. Multiple deleted scenes were also revealed in that same image – but it’s unclear on what will make the cut later next month.

The IMAX release – giving viewers the chance to see it on the biggest screen imaginable – will also likely cement Barbie’s place at the highest grossing movie of 2023 at the box office. It’s currently around $70 million behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which took in over $1.3 billion.

Meanwhile, we can expect Barbie to hit streaming later this year – at least according to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav.

"We really believe in the motion picture window – let it play out…go into PVOD, take it through the windows that have worked forever. When it goes on Max, it will have a good impact in the fall," Zaslav said (via Deadline).

