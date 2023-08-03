It might be a while before Barbie heads to streaming, but Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav has given us a vague idea of when.

"We really believe in the motion picture window – let it play out…go into PVOD, take it through the windows that have worked forever (in the business). When it goes on Max, it will have a good impact in the fall," Zaslav said (via Deadline).

We're not sure at what point in the fall, but Deadline believes the movie will hit airlines in September – so you can sing along to 'I'm Just Ken' out loud on a crowded plane during a five-hour flight.

It makes sense for Barbie to hit streaming in the fall, as we're still in the 'Summer of Barbie.' Zaslav commented about the building of said summer, which included a Barbie Dreamhouse special on HGTV which garnered over 4 million viewers, a Barbie Food Network special, as well as a sneak peek at the film being shown during NBA Finals on Turner Sports.

"All of our platforms can have an impact globally," he said of Barbie's promotional campaign, giving a shout-out to director Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie. "It starts with great content."

All of the promo clearly worked, as Barbie is set to cross $1 billion dollars this coming weekend. Go, Greta!

