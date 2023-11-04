Baldur's Gate 3 players are sharing the game's rarest and best-hidden magical items

Over on the Baldur's Gate 3 subreddit, players have been gathering to share some of the more rare and exciting items they've found in the game. These are items that the original poster, Scornz, makes clear are super easy to overlook, but these impressive items can be almost game-breaking in terms of buffs.

Having played through Baldur's Gate 3 five times over already, Scornz says they "still find new items of pieces of equipment I never saw before, as I try to make a 'perfect' savefile with every possible (useful) item available."

That sounds like an impossible task, since there exist "items that are tied to certain quests or choices", as Scornz admits in their post. Still, "besides these rare instances I came across some obscure things you might have never seen, and I wanted to share what would I consider to be the rarest and easiest to miss loot per act."

There are going to be a few spoilers for Baldur's Gate 3 here, so be warned.

Now, I know 'smashing stools' sounds like some obscure, d-tier grunge band, but breaking such an "unsuspicious inanimate object" atop the Arcane Tower in the Underdark is exactly how Scornz got their hands on the Club of Hill Giant Strength. 1⁓4 bludgeoning damage and the Uncommon tag makes this an easy weapon to overlook, but the Splinters of a Giant's Might feature sees it increase the wielder's strength to 19.

Not insubstantial muscle gains, then.

Some of the rarer items were added to the list thanks to commenter contributions, such as the Ring of Poison Resistance, which Scornz credits user Metalfriends for finding. Its "emerald glows a deep, deadly green," and it does exactly what you'd expect from the name; the perfect accessory for those moments when you're expecting poison damage.

As for Act 3 items, the Bonespike Gloves are especially exciting. These babies grant Exoskeletal Reinforcement, by which your attacks ignore not only slashing damage resistance, but also piercing and bludgeoning. That's a powerful and versatile pair of gloves if ever there was one, though they sound a little difficult to get hold of unless you know what you're doing.

Here's how Scornz managed it.

You have to loot them from an enemy known as "Strangler Luke", which Scornz notes "only shows up in the event fight against the Farslayer of Bhaal Ghislev on the way to the temple of Bhaal." In attempting to cross the bridge, Strangler Luke spawns in, and you "must kill and loot him before you finish the event as his corpse will vanish as soon as the fight is over."

Plenty of things to be keeping an eye out for then as you're going through your secondary playthroughs, and beyond, then. And the list goes on through the bustling comments section, so do take a look if you're wondering about other rare Bladur's Gate 3 items and where to find them.

