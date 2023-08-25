Baldur's Gate 3 patch makes some of the game's hardest boss fights even harder

The debut patch for Baldur's Gate 3 has thankfully made some aspects easier, while brutally making a boss fight even harder.

Earlier today, on August 25, Baldur's Gate 3's first major patch went live on PC, in an update where the patch notes were literally too big for Steam. Having delved into the patch notes on Steam, we've ascertained that the new patch is a bit of a mixed bag of good and bad news.

Firstly, the good news. Gold bounties are now even more generous after the new patch is installed, in several containers throughout Baldur's Gate 3. Elsewhere, players' health bonus has been increased while in Explorer Mode, jumping from a +50% bonus to a +100% bonus.

Now for the bad. Unfortunately, Grym, the Protector of the Forge, now deals even more damage than before in Tactician Mode. What's more, the health points and Armor Class points for Orin the Red have also been increased, making the two bosses much harder.

Thanks to the patch, it's tougher than ever to activate the Adamantine Forge quest by defeating Grym. As if Orin the Red wasn't already imposing enough, what with literally wearing the skin of her slain foes and all, she's now built like a tank with her two buffs.

Remember that these changes will also take effect in the PS5 version of Baldur's Gate 3. Larian has ensured that the console version of the RPG, which launches on Sony's new-gen machine next month on September 6, will have patch parity with its PC counterpart, meaning all changes, good or otherwise, will be waiting for you on day one next month.

Check out our Baldur's Gate 3 Paladin guide for the very best builds and choices available for the class.