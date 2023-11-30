Baldur's Gate 3 patch 5 is so big that it requires more disk space than the entire game

Update: We've just got more word on Baldur's Gate 3 patch 5! Not only are you getting an epilogue with "some of the most complex writing in the game" and a new mode that basically outlaws save-scumming, Larian has finally introduced a long-awaited inventory fix that lets you manage all companions even if they aren't in your party.

Original story: Baldur's Gate 3's patch 5 is about to eat up a gargantuan amount of your hard drive space.

Earlier today, November 30, Larian casually announced that patch 5 for Baldur's Gate 3 would weigh in at roughly 30GB, seemingly across all platforms. What's more, the patch actually requires 130GB of free hard drive space (also seemingly on all platforms), to actually install. That's more room than the game itself takes up - currently on Steam it's a 124GB albatross around your hard drive's neck.

Patch 5 is launching soon! This update will clock in at roughly 30GB and will require approximately 130GB of free space to install. If you find yourself without the space to install the update, we recommend uninstalling BG3 and then re-downloading the patched version.November 30, 2023 See more

If you don't have enough free space, Larian recommends deleting and then re-installing Baldur's Gate 3 after the patch has gone live. This means that you're effectively downloading the patch 5 version of the huge RPG, so the update is already installed to the downloading game.

We knew that Baldur's Gate 3 patch 5 would be big, but we didn't know it'd be this big. In fact, senior Larian developers recently revealed that patch 5 still hadn't plenty of surprises left to reveal, and this was after the developer unveiled that Withers would have a special post-launch celebration event in the new update.

As for what else is going to be in the update, we know Astarion's odd kissing animation is going to be fixed when the update goes live. Aside from that though, there's a lot still left unsaid about the update, and by the size of the patch itself, we could still be in for plenty of new stuff when the patch goes live, at some point later this week.

