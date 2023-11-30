The new Baldur's Gate 3 epilogue has "some of the most complex writing in the game" with nearly 3,600 lines in its "final goodbye"

Baldur's Gate 3 patch 5 is adding a brand new epilogue scene set six months after the main game, and it has a boatload of new dialog.

Patch 5 for Baldur's Gate 3 just launched today, November 30, and it's one hell of an update, weighing in at 30GB and requiring 130GB of free space. Headlining the patch is a new epilogue scene set six months after the climactic events of Act 3, and it has nearly 3,600 lines of brand new dialog for characters.

"For the writers of Larian, this ‘final goodbye’ has been some of the most complex writing in the game so far, as it takes advantage of Baldur's Gate 3’s reactivity across the entire adventure," an announcement from Larian reads. "A gigantic tree of permutations defines the content, with new writing (3,589 lines, to be exact), cinematics, and even characters joining the get-together at camp, organised by Withers.

"This playable new epilogue gameplay, accessible to all players loading the game prior to the final fight, takes place before the credits," the announcement further reads. "Players will now find themselves in camp, six months after the events of Baldur’s Gate 3’s story, where they’ll meet new friends and old, taking all the time they need to say their final goodbyes to the party."

It's true what Larian was saying earlier this week, then - Withers really will be hosting the big party for everyone after all. We'd forgive you if you thought the Withers-centric tease was a bit of a shitpost when it first popped up, given the skeletal character was adorned with a party hat, but no, it's real and genuine.

This could well give Karlach the new ending she's so badly deserved this entire time. When Baldur's Gate 3 launched back in August, people really weren't happy at the way Karlach's story concluded (don't worry, we won't spoil it here). Perhaps the new party set after the events of the main game will give Karlach a more deserving send-off.

If this is truly it for Baldur's Gate 3, as Larian's message sure makes it sound like, then we might not be getting any Baldur's Gate 3 DLC after all. That's a bit of a shame, because people have been absolutely begging for DLC themed around a masquerade ball.

Elsewhere in the new patch, there's a long-awaited inventory fix for Baldur's Gate 3. You can now manage all your companion's items and gear from one screen, even if they're not in your party. Say farewell to the times of adding and kicking people out of your party just to get a sword off them.

