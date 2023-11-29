Looks like Baldur's Gate 3 patch 5 will give the RPG a new epilogue – here's your invite from Withers

It certainly looks like Baldur's Gate 3 is getting new epilogue scenes in the upcoming patch 5.

Earlier this week, Larian announced Baldur's Gate 3's patch 5 would be launching this week, with plenty of surprises in store. Now we might know what one of those surprises is: a brand new epilogue scene featuring none other than Withers throwing a grand old party.

Alright, perhaps the big Withers party might not be entirely accurate. It is odd that Larian would lead with Withers hosting the entire ordeal, though - is the skeletal figure going to host a new epilogue scene for our party? Will he have a little chat about our fate and all that jazz? I certainly hope so.

Right now, we're left with more questions than answers, although bringing a friend along for the event sounds intriguing. Could we perhaps be bringing our in-game romantic partner along for a celebration? Karlach might finally have an excuse to wiggle away.

The responses on Twitter are absolutely ravenous for new scenes. The replies include stuff like "YAYAYAYAYAYAYAYYAYAAYAYYA," "WHAT ARE YOU COOKING!?!?", and even less coherent ramblings. People out there really, really want the big Withers-hosted bash to be genuine.

Other than a possible Withers party, we know Baldur's Gate 3 patch 5 will finally fix Astarion's weird kissing animation. People don't feel like the vampire has the smooching time he so badly deserves, and it seems that Larian agrees, having previously pledged to remedy the animation.

