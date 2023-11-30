Baldur's Gate 3 devs keep the patch 5 hype going by teasing "labors of love and some surprises" left in store: "Finally, we did this"

Baldur's Gate 3 developers are talking up patch 5 as possibly one of the most important post-launch updates for the RPG.

So far, we've been drip-fed information about Baldur's Gate 3 patch 5 over the past week or so, and it all sounds lovely. We've got the likes of Astarion's weird kissing animation being fixed, a Withers-hosted epilogue party, and other unannounced features yet to come.

But Baldur's Gate 3 developers still aren't done with the teases. Below, game director Swen Vincke writes that there's "labors of love and some surprises" yet to be revealed for the patch. "It contains a lot of goodness," Vincke adds. If this is all in addition to Withers' big bash, we're really being spoiled by Larian.

Final patch 5 notes with many fixes, improvements, tweaks, labors of love and some surprises doing the rounds right now. Last rounds of QA ongoing. Crossing fingers it all goes well because we really want to release it. It contains a lot of goodness.November 29, 2023 See more

Elsewhere, Larian director of publishing Michael Douse writes that a lot of folk at Larian are "fucking proud of the changes." It sounds like a lot of hard work over an extended time has gone into the features in patch 5, letting Larian's developers finally meet some longer-term features and fixes they've been eyeing up.

Patch 5 is really good. Spent the whole day talking with devs & Co. going through it all. They were all so fucking proud of the changes. I can tell a lot of these were “finally, we did *this*!” Interesting thing post launch to see so many of them so keen to perfect the experienceNovember 29, 2023 See more

In a follow-up tweet, Douse adds that there's "performance improvements" coming in patch 5 this week. This could finally be a remedy for the beleaguered Act 3, in which players have encountered stuttering, crashes, bugged characters, and litany of other technical issues, making it "unplayable" for some.

Earlier this week though, Larian revealed that they accidentally broke Baldur's Gate 3 in patch 4 by making the game remember all your petty crimes. The game was literally being dragged down by the weight of player-committed crimes, so the more evil deeds you did, the worse your game ran. It's all pretty wild, but there could finally be a fix for this in patch 5 this week.

Elsewhere, Baldur's Gate 3 players are begging for masquerade ball DLC, because everyone deserves to let their hair down a little.