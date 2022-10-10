Back to the Future's Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd emotionally reunite at New York Comic Con

Back to the Future stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd emotionally reunited at New York Comic Con – and the internet is loving it. Lloyd played Doc Brown and Fox played Marty McFly in all three Back to the Future movies.

"If you were a teenager in 1985, then Michael J. Fox was your guy. Marty McFly in Back to the Future is the coolest teenager in cinema history. Watching him hug Christopher Lloyd like this is so beautiful," said one fan.

If you were a teenager in 1985, then Michael J. Fox was your guy. Marty McFly in Back to the Future is the coolest teenager in cinema history.Watching him hug Christopher Lloyd like this is so beautiful. #BackToTheFuture #MichaelJFox pic.twitter.com/sniP95YE1JOctober 9, 2022 See more

"Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunited at Comic Con is all the wholesome content you need on a Sunday," says someone else.

Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunited at Comic Con is all the wholesome content you need on a Sunday. pic.twitter.com/zd3yDJKcUYOctober 9, 2022 See more

"I didn't know Michael other than hearing about him," Lloyd said, reflecting on Fox replacing Eric Stoltz as Marty in Back to the Future weeks into shooting (H/T AV Club (opens in new tab)). "And I felt that I had barely made it through the six weeks, and now I was going to have to do it again?" He added that, when they met, "There was immediate chemistry, as they say."

Fox called Lloyd "the king of exposition," explaining: "No one wants to do exposition because it's boring… The freaking thing is you retain it all, because he's just so good at it, and he's brilliantly entertaining… I would be like, 'I gotta watch my ass, because this guy will blow me off the screen.'" The actor also talked about his Parkinson's disease, noting: "People like Chris have been there a lot for me, and so many of you have."

"I'm not crying, you're crying," said another person (opens in new tab) of the reunion, while this fan (opens in new tab) commented: "This iconic duo from Back to the Future, always in my heart"

At the end of the actors' stage time, they were asked to give the audience some advice – Fox chose, "You can't fight in here, this is the war room!" from Dr. Strangelove, his favorite movie, and Lloyd went for some familiar words of wisdom: "It was said once in a movie – the future is what you make it."

If you've seen the Back to the Future trilogy, check out our roundup of the best sci-fi movies ever for more viewing inspiration.