Baby Yoda Hasbro merch is available for pre-order and it was well worth the wait

Somebody check my pulse - we've finally got some fantastic Baby Yoda The Child The Mandalorian merch courtesy of Hasbro. While we have already gotten some merch in honor of the breakout star of the Disney Plus original series, as GamesRadar+ previously reported , it left us wanting. Then there was that plushie that dropped on Walmart's website , just to mysteriously disappear shortly after (it's available again now). But this Hasbro merch is some of the best we've seen yet, and it even includes a Black Series toy. Here's all of The Child merchandise you can preorder now on Hasbro's website.

(Image credit: Hasbro/Disney)

Star Wars The Bounty Collection, The Child 2.2-Inch Collectible Toy - $15.99

There are six, count 'em six, figures to choose from in this 2.2-inch toy collection. "He may look like a 'Baby Yoda', but this 50-year-old adorable creature is called The Child and is many things: cute, curious, hungry, sleepy, Force-sensitive, and one of the galaxy's most wanted." You can grab them solo for just under $8 or get two in a pack for $16 - I can already see the playground arguments over whether or not a trade for The Child was fair. They're currently only available to buy in packs of two and will be available to ship on May 25, 2020.



(Image credit: Hasbro/Disney)

Star Wars: The Black Series The Child 1.12-inch figure - $9.99

It's an official Black Series The Child collectible, so itty bitty it seems impossible. This Black Series figure also comes with a bone broth bowl, a Sorgan frog, and a toy knob (gah). It will be available to ship approximately on May 4, 2020.

(Image credit: Hasbro/Disney)

Star Wars The Child talking plush - $24.99

He's here, he's soft, he's nearly 8-inches tall and he talks (well, he makes "character sounds"). He also comes fully accessorized, with a plush toy, a bone broth bowl, and Sorgan frog. I can't handle any of this cuteness - I need to know how soft his little robe is. The plush toy will be available to ship May 28, 2020, so you've got plenty of time to make space for him in your room and figure out how to keep that itoo baby out of your dog's reach. You're his protector now.

(Image credit: Hasbro/Disney)

Star Wars The Child 6.5-inch figurine - $19.99

So you love the figurines, but you want something a little bigger than a 2-inch baby - this is the toy for you. At 6.5 inches, this baby boy is completely poseable, so the opportunities for inducing squees are endless. The Child 6.5-inch figurine will be available to ship May 11, 2020.

All of these items are currently available for pre-order on the Hasbro Pulse site and through several other retailers, but they'll also be available in most major storefronts, likely sometime in May. They're only available to pre-order in North America right now, but are expected to be available in other countries some time next week. The retailers that have these Hasbro toys available for pre-order right now are:

All I know is, I'm buying as many as I can before they get snatched up. Maybe it's my waning fertile years, but it's probably the overwhelming, breathtaking cuteness that is The Child (since I have to call him that now).