Avengers: Endgame concept art provides an alternate look for Hawkeye’s Ronin persona

Avengers: Endgame may have been the biggest movie of all time but not everything made the cut. A concept artist who worked with Marvel has revealed a new costume for one of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and, dare we say it, Hawkeye has never looked better.

After the events of Avengers: Infinity War – and seeing his family get dusted away – Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye transformed into the mercenary Ronin, though we only saw a glimpse of his hooded mask costume in Endgame after Nat hunted him down in Japan.

Now, thanks to visual development artist Wes Burt, we’ve got a full look at what could have been for Ronin. Looking part-Sith in training and part-Knight of the Realm, this version of Hawkeye looks closer in line with the torment Clint Barton must have suffered through in the five years since Thanos snapped his fingers. It would have been an instantly iconic design, too, and one can only hope we see something similar in 2021’s Hawkeye Disney Plus series.

One of a bunch of Ronin designs I did, he was one of the first assignments I worked on for for Marvel visdev in early 2016, and funny enough got to learn all about the snap, the 5 year time jump, and everything else over the phone call brief for Clint https://t.co/2HGLc2PNZZ pic.twitter.com/KZeMx9bDazSeptember 16, 2020

Interestingly, it also made Burt presumably one of the first people to find out about the snap and the time jump, two plot points he said he found out about in 2016 during a phone call.

Marvel, of course, loves placing secrets upon secrets. So much so, that hidden Easter eggs are still being uncovered. One Captain America scene may have secretly introduced a new MCU hero, while Marvel has also officially confirmed what happened to the Infinity Stones post-Endgame.