Avengers 5 theory claims Hulk could be the superhero team's next villain

With Avengers: Endgame feeling like almost a lifetime ago, Marvel fans are hoping for some news about another superhero team-up soon. Unfortunately, so far, Marvel Phase 4 is lacking another Avengers movie – though that hasn't stopped everyone speculating about what Avengers 5 could potentially be about.

Insider points to a new fan theory that's particularly fun. First, think back to Avengers: Endgame and whose "snap" brought back half the universe. No, it wasn't Iron Man – he destroyed Thanos' army with his snap – but The Hulk who brought back everyone who had been dusted.

The theory, first written by Reddit user smileimhigh, posits how the Hulk may have grown resentful towards Tony Stark as his ultimate sacrifice overshadowed how the Green Giant was the one who actually brought everyone back. Being overlooked, plus his sorrow at the loss of Black Widow, leads to Hulk feeling angry – more than normal – and vengeful. This all leads to a "violent version of the super-strong World Breaker Hulk," which gives way to World War Hulk.

Marvel fans have longed to see World War Hulk on screen for a long time, with Ragnarok initially being seen as a good starting point for the storyline. Another fan theory ventures how Bruce Banner could attempt to "cure" the Hulk, leading to another twist in his personality.

The comic book storyline World War Hulk started with the Avenger being removed from Earth following the death of his wife. That lead to his primal rage taking over and needed revenge against those who banished him – The Illuminati, who included Iron Man and Doctor Strange among their ranks. Could we finally see the hate-filled Hulk on screen in Avengers 5?

Hulk's place in the upcoming Marvel movies remains unknown. Mark Ruffalo previously said there are no plans for a Hulk standalone movie, and that he had entered only "preliminary talks" to appear in She-Hulk. Having the character – who has had such a big presence in the Avengers movies – become a villain could be the perfect way to bring him back into the fold.

