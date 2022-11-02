Avatar: The Way of Water trailer teases a stunning, epic underwater adventure

The Avatar: The Way of Water trailer has arrived, teasing an epic underwater adventure that looks as stunning as you would expect from technical mastermind James Cameron. The footage offers a closer look at the sequel's story, which will revolve around the Sully family – Jake, Neytiri, and their children – who must look for safety in another group of Na'vi.

The trailer not only features the Na'vi (those are the blue people), but humans and robots too. There's something evil afoot as destructive men once again step foot on Pandora – but why, exactly, they're back on the planet remains to be seen.

"I think the story of Avatar 2, and the strength of the story, is what Jim [Cameron] always does in any of his movies: he writes in universal themes that are bigger than any one genre," producer Jon Landau told Total Film.

"And if you think about this, there's really no more universal theme than family. At the center of each of our sequels is the Sully family. What are the dynamics that parents go through to protect their family?"

Avatar: The Way of Water has taken a long, long time to get to this point, reaching cinemas this December – over a decade after the first Avatar broke office records. That original movie was recently re-released in anticipation of the sequel, which looks set to once again be a box-office colossus.

The cast list features returning faces Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang, as well as newcomers including Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, and Jemaine Clement. It's also worth noting that Cameron intends to make an additional three Avatar movies, with work having already begun on the third and fourth instalments in the franchise. Get ready to return to Pandora – and stay there for a while. Until then, check out the best sci-fi movies ever.