James Cameron explains why he keeps making more Avatar movies: "I just want to continue with this family"

On the heels of Avatar’s re-release in theaters landing yet more box office success for the biggest film of all time, it’s clear James Cameron’s epic creation is still winning over viewers. Thankfully then, we’ll be seeing a lot more of the world of Pandora in the coming years with four sequels already in the works.

The first of these is Avatar 2: The Way of Water, which releases in cinemas this December. After that, Avatar 3 will be out in December 2023, meanwhile, production has already begun on Avatar 4 which is scheduled for December 2025. The fifth, and seemingly final, film in the franchise is also in the works and is currently penciled in for release in December 2027.

At a recent press conference to celebrate his original film's re-release in cinemas, Cameron opened up about how "proud" he is of the franchise, as the auteur explained this is why he keeps feeling so inspired to make more Avatar movies.

"Looking back with the perspective of now 12 years later, I'm proudest in a general sense of the team," he says. "I want to break that down: there's the beauty that was created by the artists, the designers, the set builders – the people that sort of built out that world in all its detail and all the creatures in it, and every blade of grass. But there's also the human beauty that was created by this cast that's sitting here right now. Just this amazing ability to play, to create, to become people, and to do it in different forms."

(Image credit: Disney/20th Century Studios)

Cameron went on to call out some of the main cast at the conference, including Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Michelle Rodriguez, and Stephen Lang.

"I just look back on everybody's work and just so grateful to have had an opportunity to work with these amazing people," Cameron continues. "And I think that's why I promptly went out and wrote another and another and another Avatar. I just wanted to continue with this family, which is such a great, great experience."

Almost all of the major original cast are back for Avatar 2, with the addition of Kate Winslet as Ronal. The Way of Water continues Jake Sully’s and Neytiri's story now they’ve had a family in Pandora. However, things start to go wrong when an ancient threat forces them out of their home as war with the humans seems ever more unlikely.

The Avatar re-release is out in theaters now. For what else is out in 2022 and beyond, check out our guide to other upcoming movies on the way.