Avatar producer debunks the rumored title for the third film

Avatar producer Jon Landau has debunked a long-running rumor about the title of the upcoming threequel.

Back in 2018, BBC News revealed that the four Avatar sequels would be titled: The Way of Water, The Seed Bearer, The Tulkun Rider, and The Quest for Eywa. Obviously, The Way of Water proved correct – and Tulkuns feature heavily in the movie. Director James Cameron also told ET back in 2019 that the leaked titles "are among titles that are in consideration. And no final decisions have been made yet."

It's understandable, then, that many thought Avatar 3 would be titled The Seed Bearer. According to producer Jon Landau, though, that's not the case.

"I'm qualified to tell you that that is not the title for Avatar 3," Landau told ComicBook.com at an Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora event. "That's what my Wikipedia page says? That is getting changed tonight!"

Avatar 3 is set to arrive on December 19, 2025, which is quite the lengthy wait. For now, not much is known about the threequel, either, although it has been revealed that it will feature a new type of Na'vi: Ash People.

"In the early films, there are very negative human examples and very positive Na'vi examples," director James Cameron said back in December 2022. "In Avatar 3, we will do the opposite. We will also explore new worlds, while continuing the story of the main characters. I can say that the last parts will be the best. The others were an introduction, a way to set the table before serving the meal. But, obviously, everything will depend on how Avatar 2 is received, if it finds its audience."

Avatar 2 more than found its audience, going on to gross over $2 billion and becoming the third highest grossing movie of all time (behind Avengers: Endgame and the original Avatar).

