David Thewlis on playing a Na’vi in Avatar 2: "I’m fascinated to see how I’m going to look"

Over the course of lockdown, we've received a steady-stream of Avatar 2-related news. Multiple photos from behind-the-scenes have been posted online, showcasing just how intricate James Cameron's underwater sequel will be. Speaking to our sister publication Total Film in the news issue, David Thewlis – a newcomer to the series – talks about working on Avatar 2 and how the filming process worked.

"I’ve got no idea what my scenes will be like because there are about 16 guys in the room with video cameras but they’re just shooting reference shots for Jim [Cameron] to look at later," he says. "What those guys are shooting will never be on the screen, what’s being shot is obviously on these sensors. There are about 200 around the room, doing their thing.

"I am a Na’vi, I’m a blue thing in it – which I didn’t quite understand when I went to meet [Cameron]. I was quite surprised when I got offered that. I’m fascinated to see how I’m going to look, because they sort of make them look a bit like oneself. It’s fantastic!"

Thewlis also speaks about the "weird" experience of being new to a franchise that's using groundbreaking special effects.

"For the first time, I felt like a total newcomer, like it was my first job," he says. "I was on set having been working for 35 years on film sets and I was like, 'So what do we do? What’s that doing here? Why is he doing that? Do we do it now?' I felt very naïve. And of course, I was, because none of the rules applied from everything I’ve learned."

Tenet is scheduled to open in cinemas on July 17, 2020.