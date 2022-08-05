Austin Butler, Tom Hardy and Jodie Comer team up for new Jeff Nichols movie

Mud director Jeff Nichols’ new movie has lined up a star-studded cast. Per Deadline (opens in new tab), his new movie The Bikeriders will star Jodie Comer, Austin Butler and Tom Hardy. The movie is thought to be an original story inspired by Danny Lyon’s book of the same name.

First published in 1968, The Bikeriders features photographs and stories from the members of the Chicago Outlaws Motorcycle Club. Lyon was part of the club himself and shares personal and gritty anecdotes from its members.

Nicols’ adaptation will be taking inspiration from this and setting his version in a fictional Midwestern town in the 1960s. Just like the book, The Bikeriders movie will focus on the members of a motorcycle club. It will take place over a decade as the club evolves from a community hub to something much darker.

There’s a lot of buzz around Butler at the moment following his career-best performance in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis. He’s currently shooting Dune 2 alongside Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet.

Comer has been wowing audiences in the National Theatre live performance of Prima Facie, which has become the biggest launch for the company in cinemas since the pandemic began. She’s gearing up to reprise the role on Broadway in 2023.

Hardy recently starred in the final season of Peaky Blinders, as well as leading Venom 2 when it was released in 2021. He’ll appear next in Havoc, Gareth Evans’ Netflix movie about a drug deal gone wrong.

