Aubrey Plaza and Jason Statham will star in new thriller from Guy Ritchie

Guy Ritchie is returning to the director’s chair with a new thriller that is set to star Aubrey Plaza and Jason Statham, Deadline report.

The currently untitled film follows an MI6 agent called Fortune (Statham), who is enlisted to prevent a dangerous new technology that has the potential to cause plenty of disruption. Alongside an expert from the CIA, Fortune heads off on the mission which takes him around the world and puts him up against a wealthy arms broker.

Ritchie is reuniting with The Gentlemen co-writers Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies, who penned the script for the thriller, with revisions from Ritchie. Atkinson and Ritchie are also producing. Plaza reacted to the news breaking on Twitter.

The actor recently featured in the Christmas rom-com Happiest Season, which garnered critical acclaim. We don’t yet know what role Plaza will play in the Ritchie thriller, though it’s likely she’ll co-star as a CIA expert. Her next project is Black Bear, which releases December 4, 2020.

A thriller marks a bit of a genre departure for Plaza, who usually stars in comedic films – though considering Ritchie is directing, we can probably expect some humour in the new project. Statham has also proved himself an adept comedic actor several times over.

Ritchie and Statham have previously worked together in Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch, Revolver, and the upcoming Wrath of Man.

There’s no release date for the untitled thriller at the moment, but in the meantime, check out our roundup of 2020 and 2021’s movie release dates.