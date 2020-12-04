Zack Snyder’s Justice League is “coming in a few months,” WarnerMedia CEO says

Warner Bros. shocked the film industry last night with the news that all of their theatrical releases in 2021 would be released simultaneously to HBO Max and theatres – and cinema chains aren’t responding well. But tucked away in WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar’s Medium post about 2021 was some Zack Snyder's Justice League release date news to get excited about.

Though we already knew the Snyder Cut would be coming sometime in the first half of 2021, now we know for sure, as Kilar writes: “This little thing called Zack Snyder’s Justice League [is] coming in a few months as well.”

The new version of Justice League is arriving as a four-episode miniseries on HBO Max, which means the streamer is going to be absolutely packed with content next year – including Dune, The Matrix 4 and The Suicide Squad.

Snyder recently undertook additional photography for his cut of Justice League, which brought back Jared Leto as the Joker – with a new look – and Joe Manganiello as Deathstroke. He also remotely directed Ezra Miller as the Flash while the actor was on the Fantastic Beasts 3 set. The director has also debuted a new, slightly extended trailer and revealed a sneak peek at Martian Manhunter.

Also dropped in Kilar’s post was a look at concept art for the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon.

With Zack Snyder’s Justice League fast approaching, and Wonder Woman 1984 arriving later this month, there’s plenty of new DC content headed our way. While you wait, check out our guide to watching DC movies in order for the ultimate movie marathon.