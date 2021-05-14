Zack Snyder's Justice League: First look at Green Lantern in costume revealed

Zack Snyder has revealed the first look at Green Lantern in costume in Zack Snyder's Justice League .

The director showed the picture on his phone during a Q&A event, which unfortunately means there's not much we can really glean from the image – apart from a lot of green. Check out a video clip of the moment and a zoomed in photo below.

Here's the video context... (At first I thought, Zack's not really gonna show it... (keep recording, keep recording!))

This isn't technically the first time we've seen the Snyder Cut 's Green Lantern. Wayne T. Carr, the actor who would have brought John Stewart to life in the movie, recently revealed a photo of himself between takes in a mo-cap suit. Snyder then shared another look at the set, which was in his driveway.

The costume Carr is wearing in the new image isn't physical, either. Snyder has explained why the Green Lantern suit was computer generated : "We had made him a CG suit, because it was COVID, and we couldn't really do a real suit," he commented. "The mandate was to make it look as physical as possible, real."

Snyder has also talked before about why John Stewart ended up on the cutting room floor. The hero was set to appear in the final scene of Justice League, which now sees Harry Lennix's Martian Manhunter approaching Ben Affleck's Bruce Wayne and offering his help. "We shot a version of this scene with Green Lantern, but the studio really fought me and said, 'We really don’t want you to do Green Lantern,'" he explained .

He added: "They were like, 'We have plans for John Stewart and we want to do our own announcement.' So I said all right, I'll give you that. So [Martian Manhunter] was the compromise."

While there's no word on John Stewart in the DCEU just yet, Finn Wittrock has been cast as Guy Gardner in the upcoming HBO Max Green Lantern show, which will also include the Lanterns Alan Scott and Bree Jarta.