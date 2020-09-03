Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead is getting a prequel movie and anime series

Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead universe is expanding before it even hits Netflix, with a prequel movie and anime series already in the works.

Matthias Schweighöfer, who plays Ludwig Dieter in Army of the Dead, will direct and star in the prequel movie. The anime series is reportedly called Army of the Dead: Vegas, and will focus on Dave Bautista's Scott Ward as he and his rescue team look for the source of the zombie outbreak during its onset. Army of the Dead co-writer Shay Hatten is writing both the prequel and anime series.

"I'm incredibly excited for the opportunity to partner with Netflix again as we expand the 'Army of the Dead' universe with both an international prequel, as well as exploring the visually dynamic world of animation," Snyder said in a statement (via Deadline ). "It's been a great collaboration and we are thrilled that Netflix sees this as big of an IP as we do."

Snyder's upcoming zombie apocalypse movie tells a sequel story to 2004's Dawn of the Dead. The plot involves a group of mercenaries carrying out an elaborate heist that takes them into a Vegas casino following a zombie outbreak. Along with Schweighöfer and Bautista, the movie stars Ella Purnell, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Huma Qureshi, Omari Hardwick, Tig Notaro, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Raúl Castillo, Nora Arnezeder, and Samantha Win. Army of the Dead is set to launch on Netflix sometime next year, with the prequel movie and anime series to follow.