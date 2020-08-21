Zack Snyder says he’s not using a line from Joss Whedon’s Justice League because it "literally makes no sense"

The one-sided war of words between director Zack Snyder and Joss Whedon’s version of Justice League continues. Snyder has confirmed on social media he won’t use one of Superman’s lines from the original 2017 theatrical release because it “literally makes no sense.”

“Do you bleed?” a recently resurrected Superman asks Ben Affleck’s Batman at the midway point of Justice League. It’s meant to be a clever reference to the Caped Crusader asking the invulnerable Man of Steel the same thing in Batman v. Superman. But for its use in Justice League? Snyder wasn’t a fan.

Taking to Vero (H/T Screen Rant), Snyder replied to a fan asking whether that line is in the Justice League Snyder Cut by saying, bluntly: “Uh, no, that literally makes no sense.”

This, of course, isn’t the first time Snyder has – indirectly or otherwise – taken aim at Whedon’s finished product.

During JusticeCon, Snyder said of using any footage that wasn’t his in the Snyder Cut: "I would destroy the movie. I would set it on fire before I use a single frame that I did not photograph."

But, for many, the “Joss-tice League” cut will soon be a thing of the past. The Snyder Cut is making its bow as part of DC’s FanDome event, with Snyder promising a teaser trailer will be shown after a week of countdowns and Bat-reveals.

For more from DC’s extravaganza, check out the full DC FanDome schedule.