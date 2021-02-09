Zack Snyder releases new Justice League clip showing villain Steppenwolf in action

New footage from Zack Snyder's Justice League has emerged – and it features the movie's Big Bad proving why the HBO Max release has been slapped with an R rating.

Ever the tease, Zack Snyder shared a snippet of a brief fight sequence involving Steppenwolf on social media site Vero. Unfortunately for us, it's zoomed out slightly but the broad strokes are more than enough: Steppenwolf is seen battling Wonder Woman's Amazons, presumably from a Mother Box-shaped flashback that was also seen in the original 2017 theatrical release.

This, however, is decidedly more brutal and bloody. Earning every inch of that R Rating, several Amazons meet a grisly fate, including one being reduced to nothing more than a bloodstain on the ground. Steppenwolf then wrangles a bunch of the Amazons and their steeds before throwing them over his shoulders and into a collapsing mass of hooves and bodies.

Steppenwolf, who has reverted back to his spikier design, isn't the only reason Zack Snyder's Justice League has an R rating. Ben Affleck's Batman will reportedly drop the f-bomb in one scene.

The director even shared a new look at Bat-fleck recently, dropping an image from the movie's apocalyptic 'Knightmare' sequence. That, coupled with a new look at Jared Leto's Joker, has ensured the steady dripfeed of teases and previews before the four-hour cut releases in March is officially well under way.

Zack Snyder's Justice League releases on HBO Max on March 18. For more from the worlds of DC and Marvel, check out all the new superhero movies flying your way very soon.