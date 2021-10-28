Zack Snyder's new Netflix movie Rebel Moon will be similar to Man of Steel's Krypton scenes

Zack Snyder has teased his upcoming Netflix sci-fi movie Rebel Moon will be similar to Man of Steel's Krypton scenes.

"The beginning of Man of Steel has pretty big science fiction elements in it, right? Krypton," Snyder told the Post-Credit Podcast. He added: "That's kind of what we're doing in Rebel Moon, but on the biggest steroids that I can give it. Frankly, what I'm really interested [in] with this movie is creating a romantic sci-fi film on a scale that is frankly as big as you can make the movie."

Man of Steel began with the destruction of Krypton on a huge scale, featuring spaceships flying, galactic technology… and the entire planet exploding. Since Snyder is teasing Rebel Moon will be even bigger, we can expect a sci-fi epic when the film eventually lands on Netflix.

Rebel Moon grew from an idea Snyder had for a Star Wars movie, and will see a young woman rounding up warriors from other planets to face down a tyrant and his armies. "This is me growing up as an Akira Kurosawa fan, a Star Wars fan," Snyder has said of the movie. "It's my love of sci-fi and a giant adventure. My hope is that this also becomes a massive IP and a universe that can be built out."

Before Rebel Moon, though, Snyder's Army of the Dead-verse is getting a new entry: Army of Thieves, directed by star Matthias Schweighöfer, arrives on Netflix imminently. That movie will be followed by the animated prequel Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, and then Army of the Dead 2 – officially titled Planet of the Dead – will be landing sometime in the future, which Snyder told GamesRadar+ will involve "time loop fun."

Army of Thieves arrives this October 29. For more on the film, check out our preview of the movie, which features exclusive quotes from Snyder and Schweighöfer.