Army of the Dead 2 title revealed by Zack Snyder – get ready for Planet of the Dead

Army of the Dead 2 is still some way off reaching Netflix. Director Zack Snyder will next tackle the sci-fi movie Rebel Moon – based on the filmmaker's unused Star Wars pitch – for the streamer. That hasn't stopped Snyder talking at length about the upcoming sequel to his undead-heist movie.

While discussing the new Army of the Dead prequel Army of Thieves with Inverse, Snyder revealed the title for the next installment in the franchise: Planet of the Dead. Sounds like the zombie outbreak is going international.

Snyder made the admission when answering a question about Dieter's future. The character is the central focus of Army of Thieves, and his fate at the end of Army of the Dead is unknown. Could he return in a midquel? Or the sequel?

"Clearly, [at the end of Army of Thieves] he's used his money to open a locksmith shop wherever he is – Barstow or San Bernandino," he said. "I don't know that he's done a ton other than [accrue] a clientele. He certainly has a lot of confidence in his ability to [install] locks on their back porches.

"But the real adventure would be to see what happened to him when that safe door closed. Did he get killed by Zeus or not? What happened? We don't see him die on camera, and there's still some time left. I won't tell you what happens in Army of the Dead 2 – aka Planet of the Dead – but let's just say that there's a chance Dieter survives. And there's a chance that brush with death would have caused him to want to find a jailed Gwendoline."

Planet of the Dead certainly makes sense when you consider the Army of the Dead ending, which saw Omari Hardwick's Vanderohe, having survived the heist, getting on a plane to New Mexico. However, the chainsaw-wielding fighter has been bitten – hinting that he could be a new zombie Alpha in the future. Expect the outbreak to not be contained in New Mexico, considering the "planet" title.

