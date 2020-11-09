Zack Snyder hints we might see Robin’s death in Justice League Snyder Cut

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will arrive sometime in 2021 as a HBO Max miniseries, and from what we've seen so far, it’ll be hugely different to the 2017 theatrical cut. Additional photography has taken place for the Snyder Cut, which brought back, among others, Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke and Jared Leto’s Joker – while Deathstroke had a brief cameo in the theatrical cut's post-credits scene, Joker was entirely absent.

Leto’s Joker returning to the DCEU is particularly interesting considering a fan theory, which Snyder liked on Vero. In Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, we got a glimpse of a Robin suit on display in the Batcave, with the suit graffitied by the Joker.

Based on the comics, in which Batman keeps Jason Todd’s Robin costume on display following Jason’s death at the hands of the Joker, it was easy to guess that the Joker had put Robin out of action for good in the movie-verse. The suit was also blackened as if it had been burnt. Then there was the fact Wayne Manor looked in a particular decrepit state, most likely due to... a fire.

The fan theory was recently posted to Twitter, then re-posted to Vero, with the comment: “If Zack and David stick with the story of having Joker brutally beat Robin to death then set his body on fire then there’s no doubt in my mind that it happened in Wayne Manor and the fire is what left the house looking like that.”

A second tweet added: “Another thing to think about with this if true is that Joker probably knows Batman’s true identity but chooses to keep it a secret as he doesn’t want his twisted back and forth relationship with Batsy to end.”

On Vero, Snyder liked the re-posted Tweets – which had the caption: “Would be interesting to see this.”

While this definitely isn’t an official confirmation, it’s still an intriguing potential tease. We already know that the Robin of the Snyder-verse is the original Boy Wonder, Dick Grayson, rather than his successor Jason – so whatever happens with Robin in the Snyder Cut, it’ll be different to the source material.

We’ll have to wait until 2021 to find out if this theory will prove true, but until then, check out our guide to watching DC movies in order for the ultimate movie marathon.