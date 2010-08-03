Young Adult is Jason Reitmans next?

Share

Juno duo Jason Reitman and Diablo Cody are set to reunite for new drama Young Adult .



Three years after having all but launched Cody’s writing career – and giving Reitman’s profile a boost – with Juno , the pair are now looking to recruit Charlize Theron for the project.



Young Adult follows Theron’s disenchanted scribbler, a ghostwriter of young adult novels, who attempts to reconnect with a past high school love who has no interest in her.



According to The Playlist , the script is a dark, twisted fable, and appears to fold in themes of longing, deceit and the loss of identity.



So long as it doesn’t have Megan Fox eating people, we’re happy.



