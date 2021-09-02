Xbox teams up with Marvel for a Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings console

Microsoft has created a special Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Xbox Series X and matching controller, but you won't find it in stores.

The special designs are available to the public exclusively as prizes for entering the Xbox Shang-Chi Sweepstakes, which is - conveniently - quite easy to do. Just follow the official Xbox account on Twitter and retweet the tweet below by September 18, with the usual terms and conditions applying . The key part is that most anybody who lives in an Xbox Live supported region and is over 18 years old is eligible to enter.

The Xbox + Marvel Hero collab you've been waiting for.Follow and retweet with #XboxShangChisweepstakes for a chance to win a custom Xbox Series X and controller inspired by @ShangChi and the Legend of Ten Rings.Ends on 9/18/21 at 8pm PT: https://t.co/CgVPWB4jtM pic.twitter.com/3Y50tf4X1hSeptember 1, 2021 See more

The Xbox Series X console features the logo across a front corner of the console, with the film's title tucked neatly into a corner. The accompanying Xbox controller features a special red armor design on the grip's, inspired by Shang Chi's costume. The prize package also includes a Shang-Chi action figure, and a 12-month Xbox Game Pass card (as well as special packaging to bundle the whole thing up).

Even if you don't win the special Shang-Chi Xbox, you can try out a special augmented reality experience hosted by the two brands by heading to this site on a mobile device.

While the Xbox Series X stood as a boxy black monolith for a while, it looks like Xbox is starting to get rolling with custom designs. Limited edition Halo Infinite Xbox Series X pre-orders went live and started selling out last week, which may be better or worse than having to win it in a sweepstakes, depending on how you think about it.