Xbox Series X wireless headset guide: go tether-free this generation

An Xbox Series X wireless headset is the way forward for those that are keen to cut the cord in these early years of a new generation. We know it's been hard to get the console itself, but if you've been lucky enough to bag one (or are still looking for Xbox Series X stock), getting wireless audio to go with it is a sure-fire way to instantly upgrade your XSX|S setup or prepare for when the console arrives.

You see, an Xbox Series X wireless headset is undoubtedly one of the best Xbox Series X accessories out there (they're some of the best Xbox Series X headsets overall, too). As such, taking the plunge with any of the ones we've listed below is a good move - especially because you can't just use any cord-free set off the shelves, or, indeed, any cordless set that works via a dongle. This is thanks to Microsoft installing a kind of closed system for wireless peripherals, meaning it's not quite as easy as 'plug and go.' The long and short of this is you have to make sure you pick the right headset (which is undoubtedly getting easier due to backward compatibility for hardware that enables many of the best Xbox One headsets that are wireless to work on Xbox Series X).

Regardless of what you choose and no matter whether you're a single-or multiplayer-focused kind of person, an Xbox Series X wireless headset will upgrade your audio beyond belief (you know what I mean) and immerse you deeper into your games, better than any speakers on the best gaming TVs or best TVs for Xbox Series X can.

This guide will grow and grow over time, and we'll likely see more entrants in the shape of Razer headsets, Sennheiser gaming headsets, Turtle Beach headsets, Astro headsets, and Logitech headsets, so keep your eyes peeled and check back regularly to see if there's a perfect match for you. (For a bit of disclosure, we'd love to include Microsoft's own Wireless Xbox Headset on this list, but considering it just isn't available anywhere right now - at least, reliably so - we can't put it here to direct you to actually get it in your hands! When it comes back in stock, it'll go right in this guide, though, so check back!)

The best Xbox Series X wireless headsets

Yup, it really isn't a surprise to see that our favourite Xbox Series X and Xbox One headset - that happens to be wireless - is also our top dog from the purely-wire-free selection available to us now.

The SteelSeries Arctis 9X is specially engineered to work wirelessly within Xbox's ecosystem and hardware, and this has graduated perfectly into this new-gen of consoles too. It has a wonderfully rich audio experience and impressive battery life in addition to a seamless connection that's going to continue with the Series X and S console.

The 40mm drivers are very well-tuned and deliver audio that punches well above its weight (for 40mm drivers, that is - competitors often stuff larger ones in at this price point) while retaining a nice clarity and richness. It's a great package for anyone that's serious about sound and getting the most out of their Xbox games. The SteelSeries Arctis 9X's mic is also clear, comes with decent noise-canceling, and is retractable for when you're not using it.

Finally, the trademark SteelSeries 'headband' design offers good levels of comfort. This means you can play for hours without really noticing that you're wearing the headset. A truly terrific Xbox Series X wireless headset that'll always be hard to beat.

The first in this list of wireless headsets that also appears on our best PS5 wireless headset guide, the revamped Stealth 700 Gen 2 is a significant upgrade from its predecessor. The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 is so good it is rightly challenging at the upper echelons of such rankings, and is definitely worth the price of admission.

The revamp is immediately obvious when it comes to the headset's design: first up there's no need for a dongle so that's gone, and the aesthetics have a classy, subtle finish, while a flip-to-mute mic folds neatly into the earcup. The controls and buttons have been nicely reordered to feature only on one (the left) earcup, and the set is incredibly comfortable with memory foam cushions that feature Aerofit cooling gel, ensuring it sits nicely for long sessions.

Importantly, the Stealth 700 Gen 2 headset sounds excellent. The beefy drivers offer a great, all-encompassing soundscape, and with the ability to fine-tune the audio to your liking with the Audio Hub, customisation and tweaking can be performed brilliantly too. Superhuman Hearing is a feature of worthy inclusion too, genuinely offering an edge in online shooters.

Finally, there's dedicated attention for the bottom end of the audio spectrum, with the bass boost providing some serious rumble during a heart-pumping campaign mission.

The Corsair HS75 XB Wireless is an Xbox Series X wireless headset that's specifically designed for the new console (though it will play nice with last-gen machines too, as all 'designed for Xbox' products will) and it's a real corker. A booming pair of 50mm drivers see the headset excel at the most enthusiastic of battles and you'll enjoy 20 hours of action between battery charges, along with a super smooth connection that never dropped out or stuttered in our testing.

As an extra, excellent bonus, the headset comes with free access to the Dolby Atmos app on Xbox (usually $15/£15) which is music to the ears of premium audio enthusiasts. This means you'll have instant access to audio presets for gaming, movies, and music, and access to equalizer settings. This proved particularly handy as the out-of-the-box offering of the headset was sometimes a little too treble-y.

If you enjoy online gaming, then Corsair's mic makes this a superb gaming headset for multiplayer. Not only is it super clear, but it offers some of the best mic isolation around, doing a great job at cutting down on background noise around you.

Overall, the Corsair HS75 XB has a great design and build too with brushed metal earcups feeling like they'll protect the headset from any drops, some traditional Corsair design flares, and features. They do feel quite large even when on the smallest headband setting, but this isn't too much of a big deal.

Read more: Corsair HS75 XB review

Razer's premium Xbox Series X wireless headset (the regular, slightly-stripped back Kaira is also available) is a great shout for fans of Razer headsets looking to get an Xbox Series X wireless headset designed to serve every tier of the Xbox experience.

The Razer Kaira Pro puts ease-of-use at the forefront, and also flexibility by offering wireless and Bluetooth 5.0 connections and the ability to swap between your Series X or your cell phone at will. And the audio experience doesn't suffer for it, because the Pro is fitted with Razer's own Triforce titanium 50mm drivers which are excellent and offer a great experience across the sound spectrum, with great detail and precision. This extends to the surround sound that features too - it sells a sense of place in a way no any TV speaker or soundbar could.

The addition of an onboard game sound/chat balancer is most welcome, and also some downloadable software fills out an impressive package. The latter allows players to tweak their audio experience to taste or get straight into the action with pre-set profiles. A top Xbox Series X wireless headset.

SteelSeries Arctis 7X Wireless An incredible Xbox Series X wireless headset that works on all platforms Acoustic design: Closed Back | Drivers: 40mm | Weight: 12.4oz (352g) | Compatibility: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, PC, Switch, Android Check Amazon Comfortable for long sessions Great audio across the range Decent mic Slightly lacking in bass

Away from its big brother, the Arctis 9X, the Steelseries Arctis 7X is a truly wonderful Xbox Series X wireless headset that we can easily recommend.

First up, it's an incredibly comfortable headset, with soft padding around the cups that remain cool for hours and an elasticated band across the crown that feels light with no pinching. We're also big fans of the 24-hour battery and the fact that the wireless signal is consistently reliable with no interruptions or stutters.

As in the 9X, the drivers here are 40mm in size so are smaller than some competitors, but they far outdo their smaller nature with the audio quality across the range being excellent.

Meanwhile, the mic quality is solid for multiplayer use and retracts into the headset itself when not needed. Similarly, the volume controls and game/chat balance dials are easy to access.

As a wider point, while the SteelSeries Arctis 7X is marketed as a Series X wireless headset, it's actually one of the best buys for a truly multiplatform headset thanks to the USB-C dongle (there's a USB-A adapter too) which can be plugged into PS5, PC, Switch, and Android mobiles.

Note: It would seem plenty of players are already enjoying the SteelSeries Arctis 7X as it's been very hard in stores to find of late, which is why it's quite low down in this guide.

