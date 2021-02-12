Xbox Series S stock is back but probably won't last long

Xbox Series S stock is back at Amazon US, if only temporarily. That means you should head there right now if you want a chance of securing the all-digital console. We've got a quick link for you below.

Xbox Series S: $299.99 at Amazon US

Because Xbox Series S stock is so rare, you'll need to move very fast if you want to get the next-gen system for yourself. In fact, don't be surprised if it's already gone - demand has been absurdly high ever since launch.

Although it's not as dire a situation as it is for folks who want to buy PS5 or buy Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S stock is still ardently sought after. Unfortunately, things may not improve any time soon; even though Microsoft is "working as hard as it can" to produce more Xbox Series X/S consoles, the company has since stated that Xbox Series X supply is going to be dicey until April at the very least. We suspect that applies to the Series S as well.

If you don't strike lucky this time, don't worry; we've got you covered with some quick links to keep an eye on below. For more, don't forget to check in with our Xbox Series S deals and Xbox Series X deals pages.

Want some gear to go with your new console? Don't forget to check out the best Xbox Series X headsets and the Xbox Series X external hard drives and memory cards.