Xbox One Elite Series 2 controller pre-order and price

The Xbox One Elite Series 2 is now up for pre-order, and the release date isn't far away; we're only a couple of months out from piece of kit so rammed with features that it belongs in Batman's utility belt. Announced at E3 2019 alongside the next-gen Xbox Project Scarlett , it launches on November 4 2019 and will set you back a cool $179.99 / £159.99. As you'd expect from a high-end controller with that sort of price, it offers a ton of perks you won't get anywhere else. In fact, Microsoft claims that it's "the world's most advanced controller." Yes, this may be a stretch. But with re-engineered hardware that offers yet more customisation, there's cause for hype. The current Elite is arguably the best controller of this generation (it has the top spot in our guide to the best controller for PC gaming , for example), so any improvement is reason enough to get excited.

More deals (Image credit: Razer, SteelSeries) Best Xbox One headset

Want to become more immersed in your game or gain the upper hand in multiplayer? There's no better way than picking up a quality Xbox One headset.

That's certainly the case here. You can now adjust tension on the thumbsticks for greater control, its hair trigger locks have been shortened (allowing you to fire faster in games such as Gears 5), native Bluetooth support is finally included, there are three custom profiles to choose from, and new wrap-around rubber grips make an appearance as well. Even the triggers have been tuned up thanks to a grippier surface that looks like carbon fiber. And let's not forget about returning features like the six thumbsticks you can choose from, either. When you add in Elite Series 2's multi-directional d-pads and back paddles to eliminate finger travel time, it becomes a handset bristling with options. Like a Swiss Army Knife, but for controllers.

Pre-order the Xbox One Elite Series 2

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Microsoft) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Microsoft) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Microsoft)

US | $179.99

UK | £159.99

Why should you get an Xbox One Elite Series 2?

As with its predecessor, the Xbox One Elite Series 2 is built as a pro controller first and foremost. This is designed from the ground up to be more responsive than a normal handset, and it's got paddles at the back that mean you never have to take your thumbs from the sticks or your fingers off the triggers. All those features make this one of the best Xbox One accessories out there right now. Pro controllers can make a real difference to in-game performance, especially during multiplayer; a split-second advantage often means the difference between winning and losing.

Here's a breakdown of the Xbox One Elite 2's biggest improvements:

Adjustable-tension thumbsticks

Shorter hair trigger locks for quicker responses

New trigger, bumper, and handset grips

Bluetooth functionality

Three built-in custom profiles (with individual LEDs)

Rechargeable battery that gives up to 40 hours of play per charge

Detachable charging dock built into the carry case case

For more offers, don't miss our page of cheap Xbox game deals . As for standard controllers, those can be found on our guide to getting an Xbox One controller cheap .

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.