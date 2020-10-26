Xbox Mandalorian controller revealed with a secret Baby Yoda

An official Xbox Mandalorian Controller is coming, but it will cost you a fistful of credits to pick one up.

Microsoft debuted the Mandalorian Wireless Xbox Controller & Xbox Pro Charging Stand Set on Twitter today, showing off a few tantalizing looks at its upcoming collaboration with Disney just ahead of The Mandalorian season 2 . The controller set is currently up for pre-orders at the Microsoft Store . The whole kit will cost you $169.99, which is over $100 more than you'll pay for a typical Xbox controller, though it does include a rechargeable battery and the matching stand.

The Mandalor is not a race, it's a creed and well, it's also now a controller.https://t.co/9AprFvYuyn pic.twitter.com/lTN3aSO9sCOctober 26, 2020

The special design is modeled after the Mandalorian's armor, with weathered armor panels and metallic iconography on the handles, and a full-blown Mandalorian helmet logo on the front of the charger. Flip the controller around and you'll find the rechargeable battery cover doubles as an Imperial wanted poster for The Child (AKA Baby Yoda). Always remember that your little green pal is rooting you on from the back of the controller.

What you won't find on this controller is a Share button. This is an Xbox One-generation controller, not one of the revised controllers arriving alongside Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S . That means it doesn't have the redesigned D-Pad or textured triggers either. It will still work with the new consoles just fine, so it's not a huge deal as long as you don't have to have the newest version of everything.