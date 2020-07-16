Xbox Games Showcase will be an hour of games - don't expect price or hardware news

Don't get your hopes up for the Xbox Series X price being revealed at the big showcase next week.

Microsoft has set the Xbox Games Showcase for July 23, and Xbox marketing boss Aaron Greenberg is taking this moment to make sure our expectations are in order. A new Tweet on his personal account confirms that Microsoft will use the event to show off games. Just games, no new details for Xbox Series X itself, such as how much it will cost, when it will come out, or when we can get our pre-orders in. This is after Greenberg admitted Xbox may have set "some wrong expectations" with its event back in May .

I know everyone is excited for Xbox Games Showcase next Thursday. Seen some wild expectations so if helpful this show has one focus, games. No business, devices or similar news, just games. A whole show about hour long focused on games. Hope you enjoy it! https://t.co/eIPBsJtLbJJuly 16, 2020

We're all hoping to learn more about Microsoft's next-gen console, so it's understandable if you're a bit disappointed that you'll need to wait even longer for more details. That said, Microsoft did title the event the Xbox Games Showcase, and an hour-long spotlight on games - including the debut of Halo Infinite's campaign - is plenty to look forward to all by itself.

Microsoft also confirmed that it's partnering with Summer Game Fest for a pre-show before the event, which will include "reveals, predictions, insights from YouTube creators" and some information on titles that have already been announced. You can tune in to the pre-show starting on July 23 at 8 am PDT / 11 am EDT / 4 pm BST and stick around for the main event an hour later.

Aside from giving us more games, Microsoft also plans to give us more ways to play them: the xCloud game streaming service will be bundled into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate starting in September, meaning you won't even need an Xbox or PC to play many of the company's big first-party games.