Best Xbox exclusives you need to own

The list of best Xbox exclusives is an eclectic bunch that spreads all throughout Microsoft's ecosystem - from Xbox One, to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, to Windows PC too. Microsoft's gaming system has brilliantly eroded the idea of traditional exclusives, as nearly all Xbox titles also appear on PC, along with Xbox Game Pass, thus becoming some of the best PC games too.

10. Rare Replay

(Image credit: Rare)

Release date: 2015

Developer: Rare

Genre: Compilation

Rare Replay is one of those brilliant compilations that collects together a studio's best work. They're, ahem, rare though, which is why Rare Replay is worth celebrating. Released to mark Rare's 30th anniversary, Rare Replay brings together the studio's iconic characters from its earliest 2D titles to Xbox 360 releases. You'll be able to experience:

Atic Atac

Banjo-Kazooie

Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts and Bolts

Banjo-Tooie

Battletoads

Battletoads Arcade

Blast Corps

Cobra Triangle

Conker's Bad Fur Day

Digger T. Rock

Grabbed by the Ghoulies

Gunfright

Jet Force Gemini

Jetpac

Jetpac Refuelled

Kameo: Elements of Power

Killer Instinct Gold

Knight Lore

Lunar Jetman

Perfect Dark

Perfect Dark Zero

R. C. Pro-Am

R. C. Pro-Am 2

Sabre Wulf

Slalom

Snake Rattle N Roll

Solar Jetman

Underwurlde

Viva Pinata

Viva Pinata: Trouble in Paradise

Plus, it's already on Game Pass - so fill your boots!

9. Halo: The Master Chief Collection

You can't really say you've owned an Xbox unless you've played at least one Halo game. It's the series that cemented the console's gaming credentials, and for that reason Halo: The Master Chief Collection is pretty damn near essential. Not only does it include Halo 1, Halo 2, Halo 3 and Halo 4, but also optionally remasters the earlier games so you can enjoy them as they were originally created, or in a spruced up high fidelity version. There's even multiplayer although that had a rocky start and, a few years down the line, isn't as busy as it used to be. No, the main draw here is the chance to play through four of the Xbox's most formative games in their best possible versions - the early games are remade with improved graphics, there are frame rate boosts, re-done hi-res cutscenes and more. Everything's brought up to a modern standard, remastering and reinvigorating the classics.

8. Quantum Break

Release date: 2016

Developer: Remedy Entertainment

Genre: Action

It might've overextended a bit with its experimental TV tie-in elements, but Quantum Break from Remedy Entertainment (makers of Max Payne and Alan Wake) has moments where its mix of third-person shooting and temporal powers really soars. As Jack Joyce (played by Shawn Ashmore, the lead in a relatively star-studded cast), you've stumbled into time-manipulating godhood and must use your newfound superpowers to wipe out waves of armed goons and prevent the cataclysmic End of Time. It's worth playing Quantum Break just for those moments when you've trapped enemies in a prism-like stasis bubble, peppered them with soon-to-be-unfrozen bullets, then warp-dashed over to another baddie for a melee takedown, all in the span of a few seconds.

7. Ori and the Will of the Wisps

(Image credit: Moon Studios)

Release date: 2020

Developer: Moon Studios

Genre: Platformer

Only one game could replace Ori and the Blind Forest on this list, and that's its sequel, Ori and the Will of the Wisps. Both games are worth playing, but Moon Studios' latest action-platformer improves on the original in every way, from its fluid platforming to its gorgeous world to its heart-breaking story. It's more inventive, more challenging, and thanks to its totally revamped combat and RPG-lite customization systems, much more involved. It's among the best-feeling 2D platformers ever made, it's one of the finest Metroidvania games of this generation, and it's the perfect send-off to one of the most touching stories available on Xbox One.

6. Sunset Overdrive

Release date: 2014

Developer: Insomniac Games

Genre: Action

Insomniac Games made a name for itself with the beloved Ratchet & Clank series, famous for their varied assortments of outlandish weaponry - so the studio decided to take that expertise in crafting absurd artillery, build an open-world, Jet Set Radio-style metropolis bursting with color around it, and infuse the chaotic proceedings with a healthy dose of punk rock attitude. Sunset Overdrive lets you pull off some spectacularly absurd feats of mass destruction, where you can launch bowling bowls, fireworks, explosive teddy bears, and more, mowing down hordes of mutants, robots, and bizarre gang members while you grind along telephone poles with your physics-defying sneakers. Its attempts at edgy humor constantly fall flat, but the sheer fun and freedom of grinding, flipping, and air-dashing around Sunset Overdrive's urban playground make it well worth a go.

5. Forza Motorsport 7

Release date: 2017

Developer: Turn 10 Studios

Genre: Racing

After a questionable previous installment, Forza Motorsport 7 finally perfects its racing game. Everything is as flawless as those 4K visuals with better AI, improved handling, more substantial collisions - everything you need to make the cars all feel superb. The precision of the controls creates some great moments as you push cars to their limits - screaming around corners on the edge of the tyres grip. It all combines to deliver an experience that's both realistic and fun, as long as you don't mind working for it as some of the progression can be a little demanding as you try to collect cars and win events to get ever further. But, even though there's a hint of grind, this is still one the greatest racers currently available.

4. Halo 5: Guardians

Release date: 2015

Developer: 343 Industries

Genre: Shooter

It's nowhere near the best Halo game , but as sci-fi FPS adventures go, Halo 5: Guardians makes for a solid system exclusive. Master Chief shares the spotlight with newcomer Spartan Jameson Locke, leader of the four-strong Fireteam Osiris. Halo 5's campaign is best enjoyed in online co-op (supporting up to four players, though sadly there's no splitscreen option), and though the plot itself lacks sufficient oomph, the new focus on verticality in the level designs keeps the tense, tactical firefights feeling fresh. Meanwhile, the multiplayer is as exciting as ever, especially in the large-scale, multi-objective skirmishes of the 24-player Warzone mode. As for all the other tried-and-true modes, you really can't go wrong with Halo multiplayer in any capacity.

3. Forza Horizon 4

Release date: 2018

Developer: Playground Games

Genre: Racing

It wouldn't be an Xbox games list without a Forza and the latest, Forza Horizon 4 is a worthy addition. Everything you love is back and this time placed in a beautiful, race ready rendition of England. The location is the real star as ever, full of amazing landscapes to test your driving skills and impossible to hit magic sheep (go on, just try. Plus there are the exciting Showcase Events to really focus the experience and add thrills like the chasing the Flying Scotsman locomotive, and watching a giant hovercraft that smashing through country ahead. And, if you want to get all the cars we've got the Forza Horizon 4 Barn Find locations to help you along.

2. Sea of Thieves

Release date: 2018

Developer: Rare

Genre: Adventure

Possibly the biggest boon for Xbox One owners is the fact that Sea of Thieves is all theirs. Rare's emergent pirate adventure sees players sailing across the big blue, finding treasure where the X marks the spot, defeating hordes of skeletons and undead sea captains, and even collecting chickens and other items to sell to travelling merchants. Of course, you're doing all that in between swigging grog, singing sea shanties and having a laugh with your mates. Because, if you know nothing about Sea of Thieves, all you need to know is that's it's the best game to play with your friends.

1. Gears 5

(Image credit: Microsoft Xbox)

Release date: 2019

Developer: The Coalition

Genre: Shooter

Following straight on from the events of Gears of War 4, Gears 5 – as it is now simply called – focuses on the story of Kait Diaz. Struggling to comes to terms with the death of her mother, Kait is now focused on finding out more about her past after in her mother's last moments she's passed a necklace that bears the Locust Horde icon. All the old favourites are back too of course, from Marcus Fenix to his son JD, and it's all in for a brilliant Gears experience. It's not just limited to single-player, or brilliant co-op, story moments though, as there's an extensive multiplayer component to the game too, ranging from PvP frays to a glorious horde mode that literally keeps on giving.