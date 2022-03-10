WWE 2K22 DLC guide to downloading Ronda Rousey, Omos and RVD

Our WWE 2K22 DLC guide continues the theme of Visual Concepts’ series undergoing a rejuvenation. Predecessors to WWE 2K22 were regularly criticised for holding back on new additions to the roster, instead focussing DLC on bonkers themes like steampunk versions of existing wrestlers. No such issue this year. Omos, Commander Azeez and LA Knight are all headed to the game imminently, along with classic favourites such as Stacy Keibler and Yokozuna. Who else is coming? Find out in GR’s WWE 2K22 DLC guide.

[Note that all images featured here are from previous games in the series. We’ll add new screens or artwork from each pack as they become available.]

How do I get the WWE 2K22 DLC characters?

(Image credit: 2K)

There are 28 in total, not including pre-order additions such as Eric Bischoff, The NWO (above), and various alternates for The Undertaker and Rey Mysterio. They’re being released in five different packs, with the first due on April 26, and then final one landing on July 19. There’s a complete list of each pack, its contents, and release date, at the foot of this piece.

Individual pack prices are still to be announced, and we’ll update this guide in April ahead of the Banzai Pack’s release in order to confirm cost. What we do know is that the season pass, covering all five packs, costs £32.99/$39.99. As a bonus, it grants you 200 Attribute Points to use in the MyRise career mode, in addition to all the characters below.

Who are the WWE 2K22 DLC legends?

(Image credit: 2K)

12 legends are headed to WWE 2K22 as part of the five DLC packs.

April’s Banzai Pack features three Samoan favourites in Umaga, Rikishi and Yokozuna. Yes, while the latter was depicted as Japanese onscreen, he was in fact a member of the Anoa’i family – and cousin to not only Umaga and Rikishi, but also The Rock and Roman Reigns.

May’s Most Wanted Pack is named after Cactus Jack, and also brings The Boogeyman and Vader to the roster, while Hurricane Helms and Stacy Keibler arrive as part of the Stand Back Pack in June. It’s Keibler’s first video game appearance since Smackdown vs Raw 2006, so an impressive signing on 2K’s part.

July’s Clowning Around Pack content drop then adds Doink The Clown, British Bulldog, and Hulk Hogan’s WrestleMania 1 partner Mr T, so prepare to pity some fools.

One more former favourite lands with a Five-Star Flog Splash as part of July’s The Whole Dam Pack, and that name is a giveaway. It is, of course, Rob Van Dam.

What about the WWE 2K22 DLC current stars?

(Image credit: 2K)

Visual Concepts offers an encouraging DLC set of Raw and Smackdown wrestlers, unlike previous years. There are six in total.

The list is headlined by UFC legend and 2022 Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey. The only catch is you have to wait until June’s Clowning Around Pack to get her, along with Scottish brawler Doudrop and Shinsuke Nakamura’s guitar-playing compere Rick Boogs.

Arriving sooner is AJ Styles’ tag-partner-turned-foe Omos, via the Banzai Pack in April. His 7ft 3in frame should make for lots of jobber-slinging fun given WWE 2K22’s improved weightiness.

The other main-roster members on the way are recent Smackdown draftee Xia Li, and Apollo Crews’ sidekick Commander Azeez, previously known as Dabba-Kato. That pair drops in The Whole Damn Pack, this July.

Will there be any WWE 2K22 NXT DLC?

(Image credit: 2K)

Third brand NXT does fantastically out of the WWE 2K22 DLC, with eight new playable characters coming your way.

First up is the unfathomably athletic Kacy Catanzaro, as part of April’s Banzai Pack, before May unleashes UK champ Ilja Dragunov and Aussie import Indi Hartwell through the Most Wanted pack. Hartwell’s inclusion enables you to reunite The Way in-game, as Johnny Gargano (above) is included on-disc despite leaving the company in December 2021.

Another UK-based grappler arrives via June’s Stand Back Pack in A-Kid, alongside former NXT tag champions Wes Lee and Nash Carter, collectively known as MSK. They’re followed up in July with LA Knight, who previously worked for Impact Wrestling as Eli Drake, and Sarray, who moved to WWE from Japan in 2021.

Sadly there’s no Bron Breakker DLC, but we’ll have a WWE 2K22 CAWs guide very soon to enable you to add the best fan-made version of the Steiner son who has taken NXT by storm.

Surely we’re not getting WWE 2K22 celebrity DLC too?

We are! Two celebrities are bound for the game as part of The Whole Dam pack in July. They are rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who performed at WrestleMania 28 and helped collate the WWE 2K22 soundtrack, along with YouTube personality and occasional Raw cameo-maker Logan Paul.

Where can I see the full WWE 2K22 DLC pack list?

(Image credit: 2K)

Right here. All five packs, and 28 wrestlers, are listed in chronological order below.

April 26: Banzai Pack

Yokozuna

Umaga

Rikishi

Omos

Kacy Catanzaro

May 17: Most Wanted Pack

Cactus Jack

The Boogeyman

Vader

Ilja Dragunov

Indi Hartwell

June 7: Stand Back Pack

Hurricane Helms

Stacy Keibler

A-Kid

Wes Lee

Nash Carter

June 28: Clowning Around Pack

Doink The Clown

Ronda Rousey

The British Bulldog

Mr. T

Doudrop

Rick Boogs

July 19: The Whole Dam Pack

Rob Van Dam

Logan Paul

Machine Gun Kelly

LA Knight

Xia Li

Commander Azeez

Sarray

Just got the game and need some key lessons in and out of the ring? Then jump over to our rundown of seven essential WWE 2K22 tips.