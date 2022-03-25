The best WWE 2K22 CAWS for you to download right now

WWE 2K22 CAWS are the ridiculously easy way to add all your favourites who didn’t make the original roster. Jump into WWE 2K22 then select Online > Community Creations > Downloads > Superstar for a huge database of grapplers created by dedicated fellow fans, some of which look uncannily on-par with the original in-game models. 13 of the best, including Daniel Bryan and CM Punk, are featured below, and we’ll add new ones every month until WWE 2K23 arrives – making this the only WWE 2K22 CAWs guide you’ll ever need.

1 Bryan Danielson / Daniel Bryan

(Image credit: 2K)

Creator Iconic is a name you’ll get used to seeing in this list. The first of his three entries brings WWE’s most popular face of recent times back to the longstanding series. Danielson departed the company in 2021 to sign for AEW, where he feuded against – and then teamed up with – the artist formerly known as Dean Ambrose. He’s on this list too, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves…

2 CM Punk

(Image credit: 2K)

The most shocking return of 2021 saw Chicago’s favourite son return after a seven-year absence. His first match back versus Darby Allin was a hit, and things got even better in 2022 with a memorable feud against cocky, bolshy MJF – who’s sure to be added to this guide in due course. This in-game version of punk is the work of DreCAWS.

3 Paige

(Image credit: 2K)

Having been immortalised by the hilarious Stephen Merchant film Fighting With My Family, the two-time Divas Champion seemed a lock for the roster despite retiring through injury. That turned out not to be the case, and she publicly called out developer 2K for her omission on Twitter post-release. For now, this CAW by Blunty is the best means of using her in-game.

4 Bron Breakker

(Image credit: 2K)

Rick Steiner’s son has been a sensation since debuting last year, capturing the NXT Championship from Tommaso Ciampa and earning comparisons to uncle Scott Steiner and even Brock Lesnar. As such there are loads of WWE 2K22 CAWs bearing his likeness, but four attires give this MisterFiendX model the edge. The same creator has also uploaded an excellent Wardlow from AEW.

5 Mark Henry

(Image credit: 2K)

There are a number of excellent World’s Strongest Man doppelgängers on the Community Creations servers, but I’m using the one made by NXTDiscipleTB for two reasons. Unlike most others it has two distinct attires, including Henry’s Bent On Destruction entrance tee, and there’s some very slight variation in its two assigned finishers – Front Slam 1 and Front Slam 3.

6 Lita

(Image credit: 2K)

This 2014 Hall Of Famer has one of the most recognisable faces in wrestling, making her tricky to get right in CAW form – although plenty have tried. HarryPotterFan’s attempt is the one featured here and definitely scores a 7/10. She’s a particularly surprising omission from the roster having returned earlier this year to battle Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship.

7 Jon Moxley / Dean Ambrose

(Image credit: 2K)

As promised in the Bryan Danielson entry, here’s another AEW import whose switch from WWE stunned the wrestling world – especially given that wife Renee Young was also contracted to the company at the time. Now firmly established as a megastar in his new home, he’ll score lots of downloads from Community Creations, and this Iconic effort is the pick of the bunch.

8 Zelina Vega

(Image credit: 2K)

Axed by WWE in late 2020, Zelina made a surprise comeback the following summer, going on to win the first ever Queen’s Crown tournament. This CAW was made by ConcertContenderMania. Wondering why defeated Queen’s Crown finalist Doudrop doesn’t make the list? You’ll find her alongside Ronda Rousey, Rick Boogs and Omos in our WWE 2K22 DLC guide instead.

9 The Great Khali

(Image credit: 2K)

Creator WhatsTheStatus is beloved within the community, as he’s fished out attires hidden in other modes, then shared them for use across the game – such as Booker T and Happy Corbin’s King of the Ring gimmicks. Khali is his first bespoke creation in this year’s game, and looks and feels exactly like the lumbering giant who stomped around WWE rings from 2006 to 2014.

10 Aliyah

(Image credit: 2K)

It took six years for Aliyah to advance from NXT to the main WWE roster, but 2021 finally saw her achieve that ambition by being drafted to Smackdown in October. Sadly, it wasn’t enough to earn the spritely Canadian a video game spot. She’s very popular on the Community Creations servers, however, and this creation by Blunty is the best one so far.

11 Corey Graves

(Image credit: 2K)

Another appearance on this list for creator WhatsTheStatus, and this is exactly what we mean by mining character models already stashed in the game. Graves is only officially included as a commentator, but WhatsTheStatus has managed to unlock the former NXT grappler for playable use. The only downside is he’s announced as ‘The Superstar’. Still, you can live with that, right?

12 Carmelo Hayes

(Image credit: 2K)

The third and final appearance from Iconic on this list sees the creator bring reigning North American Champion to life with an exceptional facial likeness and authentic tattoos. Hayes was signed by WWE in 2021 and made his debut in a losing battle for the Cruiserweight Championship against Kushida that June, but has swiftly cemented himself as an NXT roster highlight.

13 Bray Wyatt

(Image credit: 2K)

Fans clamoured for The Fiend to be included in WWE 2K22 despite his release in July 2021, but either WWE or 2K wasn’t playing ball with that idea. He first appeared in the series as Husky Harris, back in WWE 12, and was a pre-order bonus for WWE 2K20. This Azorthious creation features three different Wyatt attires for you to choose from. Just don’t go re-enacting either of his WrestleMania bouts against Randy Orton, for the sake of your sanity.