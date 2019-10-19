WoW Classic Halloween event brings back the octagonal pumpkin

MMOs are low-key the best places to spend Holidays. There's usually a visual overhaul you can explore over an expansive map, themed events, and a massive community to celebrate with. World of Warcraft and its older-looking cousin, Wow Classic , aim to be your Halloween destinations this year, with the annual Hallow's End event running in both games from now right on through All Hallow's Eve.

"Observed by both the Horde and the Alliance, Hallow's End is a celebration of the break between the Forsaken and the Scourge. Many tricks and treats await adventurers seeking holiday fun, including defeating the Headless Horseman, visiting inns and cities for fun items such as masks and costumes, and eating way too much candy in one sitting," reads the event's official description.

Due to obvious content limitations, WoW Classic's Halloween event isn't nearly as deep as the full retail version's event, although there's plenty to see and do in either case. As for what's going on in 2004-era WoW, the main attractions are quests. Horde players can access Wickerman Festival quests via Darkcaller Yanka by the Wickerman Statue in Tirisfal Glades, while Alliance players will find event quests by speaking to Sergeant Hartman in Southshore.

Then there's the 16-slot Pumpkin Bag item, which you can loot from any 50+ Undead mob, and Trick or Treating, which allows you to go to any inn, once per hour, and either get a costume (trick) or a goody bag with candy, Flimsy Masks, and Hallowed Wands (treat). There's also an apple-bobbing event at inns that can buff Stamina and Spirit, the Hallow's End Orphan Treats questline, and the Wickerman buff, which gives a 25% health regen, mana regen, and stamina buff for two hours.

The retail version of World of Warcraft is hosting a much more intricate event, and fan-site Wowhead keeps a yearly catalog of every little detail, item, upgrade, and quest available this year and all previous years.