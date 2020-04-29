Patty Jenkins on Wonder Woman 3 and The Amazonians spin-off: "There’s an arc that I have in mind"

Wonder Woman 1984 takes Diana Prince into the '80s, with all the eras music and stylings. The change of scenery also begs the question: where next will director Patty Jenkins take the superhero? Well, we already know that the filmmaker has an interest in a third movie, plus a spin-off based on the Amazonians, and – speaking with our sister publication Total Film magazine – Jenkins reveals that she does indeed have a story arc that would take in all four Wonder Woman movies.

“I’m not going to nail down a fresh thought about it until this movie comes out, because I kind of want to give myself a palette cleanser, and be fresh of mind,” she explains. “But yeah, there’s an arc that I have in mind for the first movie, and then the second movie, and then the Amazon movie, and then the third movie.”

However, despite having a plan, Jenkins does not see herself helming the spin-off. “I’m not going to direct it, hopefully,” she smiles. “I’m going to try really hard not to. It’s not going to be easy. But [WW84 co-writer and former DC Entertainment President and Chief Creative Officer] Geoff Johns and I came up with the story, and we sold the pitch, and we’re going to get it going. I’ll produce it, for sure.”

