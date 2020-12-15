Wonder Woman 1984 UK release will go ahead despite cinema closures

Warner Bros. has confirmed that Wonder Woman 1984 will still be released in the UK as planned, despite cinema closures in many parts of the country. London will be going into Tier 3, the highest level of Covid-19 restrictions in England, along with parts of Essex and Hertfordshire.

In Tier 3 areas, entertainment and leisure venues, including cinemas, must close – and this change in tier status coincides with the UK release date of Wonder Woman 1984 on December 16.

These new restrictions put the capital in the same tier as other English cities including Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle, Leeds, and Bristol. Level 3 restrictions in parts of Scotland mean cinemas in cities like Glasgow and Edinburgh are also closed.

However, Warner Bros. confirmed to Variety that it’s sticking to its original release plans for the Gal Gadot-led movie. The studio is reportedly also working on a streaming deal with Sky so people can watch the movie at home – and those in areas with tougher restrictions won’t miss out.

Meanwhile, in the US, the movie will have a hybrid release , debuting simultaneously in cinemas and on HBO Max on Christmas Day. The movie has had a rocky road to release, with a series of delays and now the HBO Max-shaped spanner in the works. It seems like it will be worth the wait, though – the first reactions are in and they’re largely positive, with one critic calling the movie a “sorely needed beacon of hope” in 2020.