Wonder Woman 1984 first reactions round-up: "A sorely needed beacon of hope"

Wonder Woman 1984 may not be dropping until Christmas Day in the US on HBO Max (and in select theatres, plus a cinema-only release in the UK on December 16), but there’s plenty of early buzz around the DC sequel.

Across the weekend, a handful of critics shared their thoughts on the long-delayed return of Gal Gadot’s Amazonian superhero. No spoilers here, but it’s safe to say that the general reactions are overwhelmingly positive so far. Here’s a round-up of the best of them – and we didn’t even need a Lasso of Truth.

2020 has been a year, huh? Thankfully, Wonder Woman 1984 is seemingly going to provide a brighter end to the annus horribilis that has been the past 12 months.

I saw #WonderWoman1984 yesterday. It was a lot of fun and has a very heartwarming and hopeful message that, frankly, we really need this year. pic.twitter.com/eWNS71VfsSDecember 5, 2020

WONDER WOMAN 1984 is — forgive the term — wonderful. It doubles down on the compassion and cheese that made the first so great, as well as its tenacious belief in the best of humanity. A magical, sorely needed beacon of hope in this yearDecember 5, 2020

I’ve seen #WonderWoman1984 and it’s really strong. There are several powerful and, ahem, wonderful moments in it and it ultimately it’s a film that plays so well for the notably turbulent era it’s opening in thanks to its message and inspiring hero. pic.twitter.com/slxij3DS5YDecember 5, 2020

There are even a handful of critics singling out Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig for praise as the villainous Maxwell Lord and Cheetah respectively.

I had the chance watch #WonderWoman1984 early!I loved the first film and I can confidently say the sequel take everything to another level! Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig absolutely kill it as Maxwell Lord and Cheetah. Let Patty Jenkins take charge of the entire DCEU! pic.twitter.com/UpPbCNOsxHDecember 5, 2020

Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig are the highlights of #WonderWoman1984 for me.Pascal goes ALL IN on a wild portrayal of Max Lord, a conflicted but vile villain.Wiig's Cheetah evolution throughout the movie is heartbreaking yet epic. We need more! #WW84 pic.twitter.com/hBIUDkXCFNDecember 5, 2020

Huge news: Wonder Woman 1984 is fantastic! The story is excellent & has a great, timely message; it packs in a ton of surprises; and amazing work is done with both Cheetah & Max Lord (Wiig & Pascal are both stellar). Get hyped, because it's the real deal. #WonderWoman1984 #WW1984 pic.twitter.com/9UQLyxn3gxDecember 5, 2020

And, yes, it might make you cry. So bring tissues to your screening – or keep a box handy if you’re watching at home.

I’m so happy to report that #WW84 is an absolute blast from start to finish. An exceptional compliment to the first film, it’s stuffed w/ heart, hope, love, action, romance & humor. @PattyJenks, @GalGadot & team delivered one of DC's best sequels. I was in tears when it ended. pic.twitter.com/ivPkBFmehdDecember 5, 2020

Watched Wonder Woman 1984 last night at a virtual press event! It was wonderful! Kristen Wiig is phenomenal as Barbara, the opening 10 minutes will bring tears to your eyes ...I absolutely loved it! @pattyjenks and @galgadot knock it out of the park! #WW84 @wonderwomanfilm pic.twitter.com/HVNGmkuorTDecember 5, 2020

Interestingly among the wave of glowing early reports – which are historically more favourable than later reviews – is a quick mention of the whopping Wonder Woman 1984 runtime. No problem if you’re watching on HBO Max and can pause the movie at any time, but at 151 minutes it might be a tough ask for some younger relatives to sit through on Christmas Day.

Yesterday I saw Wonder Woman 1984 at home & it was everything I needed & more. The movie is hugely ambitious, incredibly exciting, and full of much needed hope. It's also very long, to a fault at times, but mostly it reminded me how wonderful a big blockbuster can make you feel. pic.twitter.com/6rYbHEzI7EDecember 5, 2020

Yesterday saw #WonderWoman1984 in an @IMAX theater. Was my first time seeing a movie in a theater since pandemic began. No matter what system you have at home, nothing will ever replace the magic of seeing a movie on a huge #imax screen. pic.twitter.com/mN77qNIYrrDecember 5, 2020

I got to watch Wonder Woman 1984 yesterday and... honestly it’s just what I needed. What we all need. It’s uplifting, hopeful, and so utterly Wonder Woman. Just a beautiful film with themes that hit you right in the heart. #WW84December 5, 2020

I've seen #WonderWoman1984!@PattyJenks literally made an 80s movie in every way, making it so unique for today. It feels both bigger than the first WW while simultaneously more contained. Lots of Diana Prince and some epic Wonder Woman moments as @GalGadot literally soars! pic.twitter.com/QluelKwYlyDecember 5, 2020

